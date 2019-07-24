China warns of war in case of move toward Taiwan independence

24 July 2019 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

China’s defense ministry warned on Wednesday that it was ready for war if there was a move toward Taiwan’s independence, accusing the United States of undermining global stability and denouncing its arms sales to the self-ruled island, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

This month, the Pentagon said the U.S. State Department had approved sales of weapons requested by Taiwan, including tanks and Stinger missiles estimated to be worth about $2.2 billion.

China responded by saying it would impose sanctions on U.S. firms involved in such a deal.

China would make its greatest effort for peaceful reunification, defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said.

“However, we must firmly point out that seeking Taiwan independence is a dead end,” Wu told a news briefing on a national defense white paper, the first in several years to outline the military’s strategic concerns.

“If there are people who dare to try to split Taiwan from the country, China’s military will be ready to go to war to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” he said.

The United States is the main arms supplier to Taiwan, which China deems a wayward province. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Washington has no formal ties with democratic Taiwan, but is bound by law to help provide it with the means to defend itself.

The Chinese defense document said the United States had “provoked intensified competition among major countries, significantly increased its defense expenditure ... and undermined global strategic stability.”

China’s defense spending would maintain moderate and steady growth, but it was relatively low, compared to other major countries, it added.

“There is still a wide gap between China’s defense expenditure and the requirements for safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests,” it said.

Reports of a secret pact with Cambodia granting China’s armed forces exclusive access to part of the southeast Asian nation’s Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand were not in accordance with the facts, Wu added.

“China and Cambodia have in the past carried out positive exchanges and cooperation on military drills, personnel training and logistics,” he said. “This kind of cooperation does not target any third party.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China to supply locomotives to Uzbekistan
Economy 09:17
U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in June: ELFA
US 00:17
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-China ties developing at high level (PHOTO)
Politics 23 July 18:16
IMF cuts 2019 Latin America growth estimate by more than half
Other News 23 July 17:34
Li Peng, hardline Chinese leader in Tiananmen crackdown, dies at 90
Other News 23 July 16:37
Uzbekistan exports textiles worth $770 M
Economy 23 July 16:07
Latest
Azerbaijani swimmer reaches semifinals in EYOF Baku 2019
Society 11:04
Baku Metro to buy cleaning products via tender
Tenders 11:03
EYOF Baku 2019: Day 2 of artistic gymnastics competitions starts at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)
Society 11:01
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
Indonesian company plans to export gasoline to Afghanistan from Uzbek oil refinery
Oil&Gas 10:57
Competitions in 8 sports to be held on July 24 at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 10:40
Turkish carmaker company Tofas to suspend work
Economy 10:39
Turkmenistan announces tender for Galkynysh project
Tenders 10:21
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 24
Finance 10:20