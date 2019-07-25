Tunisia president hospitalized after health scare: president's son

25 July 2019 04:05 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisia’s 92-year-old president, Beji Caid Essebsi, was taken to a military hospital on Wednesday, the son of the president said, the second health crisis for the leader in a month, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The presidency was not immediately available for an official comment.

Hafedh Caid Essebsi the president’s son said that Essebsi was hospitalized on Wednesday after he suffered the effects of last month’s crisis, confirming an earlier report on local radio.

Essebsi, a major player in the country’s transition to democracy since 2011, had been hospitalised late last month and spent a week in hospital after suffering a “severe health crisis”.

But the president has only appeared twice since leaving the hospital on July 1.

Essebsi has been a prominent figure in Tunisia since the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, which was followed by uprisings against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East, including in nearby Libya and Egypt.

Parliamentary elections are expected to be held on Oct. 6 with a presidential vote following on Nov. 17. They will be the third set of polls in which Tunisians can vote freely following the 2011 revolution.

