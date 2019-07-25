Helicopter crashes in Mexican state of Michoacan, leaving 4 people killed

A police officer, an official and two pilots died on Wednesday as a result of a helicopter crash in the southern Mexican state of Michoacan, state’s Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“I regret to say that state’s police officer Jose Martin Godoy Castro, head of the social insurance system German Ortega as well as two pilots were on board of the crashed helicopter. No one survived,” the governor wrote on his Twitter page.

He added that the bad weather was likely to be the cause of the incident but pointed out the need to wait for the results of the official investigation.

"Everything indicates that weather conditions took the aircraft down," the governor wrote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news