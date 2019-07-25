Helicopter crashes in Mexican state of Michoacan, leaving 4 people killed

25 July 2019 08:29 (UTC+04:00)

A police officer, an official and two pilots died on Wednesday as a result of a helicopter crash in the southern Mexican state of Michoacan, state’s Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“I regret to say that state’s police officer Jose Martin Godoy Castro, head of the social insurance system German Ortega as well as two pilots were on board of the crashed helicopter. No one survived,” the governor wrote on his Twitter page.

He added that the bad weather was likely to be the cause of the incident but pointed out the need to wait for the results of the official investigation.

"Everything indicates that weather conditions took the aircraft down," the governor wrote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says Mexico may put more troops at the border with U.S.
US 08:44
4 dead in aircraft crash in Mexico
World 24 July 08:26
Pompeo to meet with Mexico's foreign minister to discuss immigration, trade
US 21 July 13:53
Ahead of U.S. deadline, Mexico minister has fulfilled migration enforcement pledge
Other News 20 July 10:21
Pentagon to deploy additional 2,100 troops to U.S.-Mexico border
US 18 July 02:19
U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
Other News 11 July 10:33
Latest
EKVITA - first company in Azerbaijan to join Vision Zero initiative
Society 09:54
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 09:51
Net profit of BTB Bank decreases
Economy 09:42
Demand for plastic windows & doors down in Azerbaijan
Economy 09:40
Two explosions rock Afghan capital after bus blast
Other News 09:38
Azerbaijan ranks second in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:36
New gas-bearing formation discovered in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:35
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 09:17
Iran step closer to opening its doors for crypto mining
Economy 09:10