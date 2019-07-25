Two explosions rock Afghan capital after bus blast

25 July 2019 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Two explosions went off in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday, minutes after a bus carrying government employees was hit by a blast, killing five people, government officials said, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“One explosion occurred near the bus blast site and the second hit the eastern part of the city,” said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry.

Casualties were feared, he said.

At least five people were killed and 10 wounded when a bomb attached to the bus carrying government employees went off, officials said earlier.

A witness near the site of the bus blast said a minibus had caught fire and he could see several injured people and bodies.

No militant group claimed responsibility for any of the three blasts.

