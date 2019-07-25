China and U.S. trade negotiators to meet in Shanghai July 30-31

Lead negotiators for China and the United States will meet in Shanghai on July 30 and July 31 for trade talks, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Chinese firms, willing to buy American agricultural products, have asked for prices from U.S. firms and will sign commercial contracts, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference.

The purchase of U.S. agricultural goods has nothing to do with the restarting of the trade talks, Gao said.

