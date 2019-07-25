China and U.S. trade negotiators to meet in Shanghai July 30-31

25 July 2019 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Lead negotiators for China and the United States will meet in Shanghai on July 30 and July 31 for trade talks, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Chinese firms, willing to buy American agricultural products, have asked for prices from U.S. firms and will sign commercial contracts, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference.

The purchase of U.S. agricultural goods has nothing to do with the restarting of the trade talks, Gao said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pakistan PM Khan returns home exulting after Washington visit
Other News 12:59
Uzbekistan to attract loan from China Development Bank
ICT 11:09
Chinese company to invest $100 M in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:41
Toyota to invest $600 million in China's Didi
Other News 10:17
Death toll rises to 15 in SW China landslide
China 07:37
Top U.S., China trade negotiators to meet in Shanghai next week
US 02:37
Latest
Iran spends more oil for production of primary products than Germany
Oil&Gas 13:00
Pakistan PM Khan returns home exulting after Washington visit
Other News 12:59
EYOF Baku 2019: All-around finals in artistic gymnastics kick off (PHOTO)
Society 12:56
President Aliyev congratulates new UK PM Johnson
Politics 12:55
Uzbekistan, Turkey sign 62 agreements
Economy 12:54
Belarus equipment to be used in waste sorting in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:44
Turkmenistan approves instruction on procedure for filling in transit declaration
Economy 12:38
Modifications required for TAP to reach 20 BCMY capacity
Oil&Gas 12:38
Minsk hosts Iran-Belarus Business Forum
Iran 12:36