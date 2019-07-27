Morocco arrests 5 IS suspects

The Moroccan security services dismantled on Saturday a terrorist cell linked to the Islamic State (IS) militant group in the northern city of Tangiers, and arrested five suspects, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The five extremists, are aged between 24 and 36, one of whom is a former detainee on terrorism charges who had fought in the ranks of terrorist groups in Syria, said a statement of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation, Morocco's intelligence bureau.

Elements of this terrorist cell were in contact with supporters of the IS group in order to coordinate and prepare attacks targeting sensitive sites in Morocco, added the statement.

The suspects will be brought to justice at the end of the investigation conducted under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office, the statement said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news