Pakistan army chief says military will 'go to any extent' to support Kashmir cause

6 August 2019 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan’s army chief said on Tuesday the country’s military will “go to any extent” to support people in the contested Kashmir region, after arch rival India revoked special status in its portion of the territory, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end,” said General Qamar Javed Bajwa after meeting with top commanders in Rawalpindi.

“We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard,” he added, without elaborating further.

India on Monday dropped a constitutional provision for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has long been a flashpoint in ties with neighboring Pakistan, to make its own laws.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
3 security personnel killed in NW Pakistan's check post attack
World 3 August 21:30
Bomb blast kills 2 soldiers in SW Pakistan
Other News 3 August 07:17
Top Jaish terrorist wanted for killing 6 Indian troops killed in Kashmir
Other News 30 July 22:48
Azerbaijan defense minister expresses condolences to Pakistan side
Politics 30 July 16:37
Pakistani military plane crashes near garrison city, kills 17
Other News 30 July 11:22
Plane crash kills 7 in Pakistan's Rawalpindi district
Other News 30 July 05:19
Latest
Trump, without evidence, accuses Google of 'very illegal' action ahead of election
Other News 17:15
Azerbaijani industrial parks manufacture products worth over 1.5B AZN (Exclusive)
Economy 17:14
Pankin: BSTDB expanding financing in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:09
Import substitution ensures competitiveness of Azerbaijani economy
Economy 17:04
Azerbaijani government eyes to increase export of non-oil products, import substitution
Business 16:59
Uzbek Tax Committee publishes list of major taxpayers
Economy 16:50
Trump says U.S. economy 'in a very strong position'
US 16:50
Kazakh region to use new technologies for attracting tourists
Tourism 16:42
Iran to commission 40 large-scale gas projects
Oil&Gas 16:36