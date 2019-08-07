5.4-magnitude quake jolts Costa Rica, prompting evacuation

7 August 2019 04:14 (UTC+04:00)

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted northern and central Costa Rica on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Seismological Network at the University of Costa Rica, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The quake struck at 3:14 p.m. local time (21:14 GMT), 2 kilometers north of Venecia de San Carlos, a town located 81 kilometers north of the capital San Jose, the agency said.

Though the quake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers, it was strong enough to alarm some residents in affected areas, with several buildings being evacuated as a precaution.

So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the National Emergency Commission and rescue workers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
4.9-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
World 6 August 06:34
5.1-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan
Other News 5 August 01:58
6.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 4 August 15:31
5.2-magnitude quake hits 186km SSE of Unalaska, Alaska
World 4 August 02:29
Strong earthquake kills four in Indonesia
World 3 August 18:43
Turkmenistan to monitor Caspian Sea seismicity
Economy 3 August 09:27
Latest
Security forces clash with terrorists near Kabul airport
Other News 08:15
Italian Supreme Court upholds verdict on confiscation of $55mln from Lega party
Europe 07:39
CBA tightens requirements for capital adequacy
Economy 07:00
Twitter says it may have used user data for ads without permission
Other News 06:23
UN says it has verified 19 civilian deaths in Yemen in past 10 days
Arab World 05:35
Rwanda, DR Congo to tighten common border control to prevent Ebola spread
Other News 04:51
North Korea says latest missile test is 'warning' over US-South Korea drills
Other News 03:30
US Ambassador to Russia resigns
US 02:45
Sushma Swaraj, Indian ex-foreign minister and BJP veteran, dies at 67
Other News 02:03