Sudan's military signs final power transition deal with opposition

17 August 2019 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan's ruling Transition Military Council (TMC) signed the final power transition deal with opposition Forces of Freedom and Change amid the ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The official signing ceremony, broadcast live by a number of Arab satellite television channels, was held in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. Regional and international officials, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and others, attended the event.

The sides put their signatures on the constitutional declaration, which was due become the country's main law during the upcoming transition period, as well as the final version of the political agreement.

The deal between the representatives of TMC and the opposition was initiated in early August. The decision was hailed by many African and Middle Eastern nations.

The African nation has been engulfed by protests since December. The rallies were initially triggered by the rise in price for bread but later took on a new turn as Sudanese citizens began calling for the resignation of the country's long-term leader, Omar Bashir.

The situation escalated in early April when Bashir was detained by the country's military. The Transitional Military Council promised to hold a new election in two years’ time. However, protesters continued to hit the streets, demanding the military to hand power to a new civilian government.

The confrontations between military and opposition often result in injuries and deaths. In late July, students took to the streets of the city of El Obeid demanding better living conditions as well as lower fuel and bread prices. The security guards opened fire on the protesters, killing six and injuring about 60 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
46 killed in days of raining, flooding across Sudan
World 16 August 05:24
Sudan opposition to nominate economist Abdalla Hamdok for prime minister
Arab World 15 August 16:44
Sudan army and opposition agree to form transitional government
Arab World 3 August 13:11
Sudanese factions agree constitutional declaration for transitional government
Other News 3 August 04:39
At least four killed by gunfire in Sudan protest: opposition medics
Other News 1 August 22:24
Sudan army commander says bank security force killed protesting children
Other News 1 August 14:43
Latest
278 migrants rescued off coast of Libya's capital
Other News 21:17
Turkmenistan receives orders for export of its agricultural products
Economy 19:45
7 killed, 4 missing as ship catches fire in central Indonesia
Other News 19:30
1 killed in flash flood in Istanbul
Turkey 18:59
Dust storm sends 368 people to hospital in southeastern Iran
Society 18:17
Russian company talks supplies of equipment to Uzbek plant (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:24
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 12-16
Oil&Gas 15:22
Current account deficit of Georgia to narrow
Economy 15:18
Kazakhstan and Latvia significantly increase mutual trade (Exclusive)
Economy 15:14