Sudan opposition coalition appoints five civilian members of sovereign council

18 August 2019 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan’s opposition coalition on Sunday named the five people it has chosen as civilian members of the country’s sovereign council to be sworn in on Monday, a source within the coalition told Reuters, Trend reports.

The Forces of Freedom and Change chose Aisha Mousa, Siddig Tower, Mohamed Elfaki Suleiman, Hassan Sheikh Idris and Taha Othman Ishaq, the source said.

Under a power-sharing agreement signed on Saturday, the coalition is allowed to choose five members and the military another five members. The two sides will jointly choose the eleventh.

