Malaysian PM urges Britain to 'break with Europe' on palm oil

19 August 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday called on Britain to engage with palm oil growers to incentivise sustainable production, rather than pursuing boycotts after its scheduled exit from the European Union (EU) on Oct. 31, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Mahathir’s comments, carried in on opinion column for news agency Bloomberg, follow a move by the EU to phase out palm oil usage in biofuels. Top growers Indonesia and Malaysia have said they would file a complaint to the World Trade Organization to challenge the move.

“A fresh attitude toward palm oil, unencumbered by influential special-interest groups, could lead to even better trade terms between the U.K. and the (Southeast Asia) region than it currently enjoys,” Mahathir wrote in a column carried on Bloomberg’s terminals and website.

“We hope to avoid a trade war with Europe,” he wrote. “But if one transpires, that doesn’t mean the U.K. has to get caught in the crossfire.”

In March, the European Commission had determined that palm oil cultivation had resulted in excessive deforestation and it should no longer be considered a renewable transport fuel, albeit with some exemptions.

While Mahathir acknowledged the importance of environmental sustainability and deforestation in trade talks, he said, “The answer is not to single out one commodity and ban it” and called the EU’s move “a form of modern colonialism that has no place in today’s world”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian tanker expected to leave Gibraltar late Sunday: Iran's envoy to UK
Iran 18 August 18:39
Uzbekistan may start producing electricity from exhaust gases
Oil&Gas 17 August 09:51
Poland may join U.S.-led mission in Strait of Hormuz
Other News 16 August 17:50
Cathay CEO resigns amid Hong Kong protest blowback as more rallies planned
Other News 16 August 16:29
Greenland tells Trump it is open for business but not for sale
Other News 16 August 15:31
Issues on strengthening strategic cooperation with EU discussed in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 16 August 13:08
Latest
Uzbekistan may start deliveries of textile products to US
Economy 09:46
Turkmenistan provides lending to SMEs
Finance 09:46
Iranian currency rates for Aug. 19
Economy 09:38
Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
Other News 09:23
57 migrants rescued off western Libyan coast
World 08:50
10 killed in road accident in eastern Uganda
World 08:16
BSTDB president talks about possibility of further issuing manat bonds (Exclusive)
Finance 08:00
Death toll climbs to 4 in Honduran football fans clash
World 07:36
28 arrested in football match riot in Prague
World 07:00