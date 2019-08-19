U.S. grants Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers

19 August 2019 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday the U.S. government will extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can service existing customers, even as nearly 50 of its units were being added to a U.S. economic blacklist, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The “temporary general license,” due to expire on Monday, will be extended for Huawei for 90 days, he told Fox Business Network Monday, confirming an expected decision first reported Friday by Reuters. He also said he was adding 46 Huawei affiliates to the Entity List, raising the total number to more than 100 Huawei entities that are covered by the restrictions.

Ross said the extension was to aid U.S. customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

“We’re giving them a little more time to wean themselves off,” Ross said.

Shortly after blacklisting the company in May, the Commerce Department initially allowed Huawei to purchase some American-made goods in a move aimed at minimizing disruption for its customers.

Huawei did not immediately comment Monday.

The extension, through Nov. 19, renews an agreement continuing the Chinese company’s ability to maintain existing telecommunications networks and provide software updates to Huawei handsets.

Asked what will happen in November to U.S. companies, Ross said: “Everybody has had plenty of notice of it, there have been plenty of discussions with the president.”

When the Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying U.S. goods earlier this year, it was seen as a major escalation in the Sino-U.S.trade war.

The U.S. government blacklisted Huawei, alleging the Chinese company is involved in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

As an example, the blacklisting order cited a pending federal criminal case concerning allegations Huawei violated U.S. sanctions against Iran. Huawei has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The order noted that the indictment also accused Huawei of “deceptive and obstructive acts.”

At the same time the United States says Huawei’s smartphones and network equipment could be used by China to spy on Americans, allegations the company has repeatedly denied.

Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, is still prohibited from buying American parts and components to manufacture new products without additional special licenses.

Many Huawei suppliers have requested the special licenses to sell to the firm. Ross told reporters late last month he had received more than 50 applications, and that he expected to receive more. He said on Monday that there were no “specific licenses being granted for anything.”

Out of $70 billion that Huawei spent buying components in 2018, some $11 billion went to U.S. companies including Qualcomm, Intel and Micron Technology. Intel declined to comment on Monday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan launches new electrical enterprise
Economy 18:35
Iran's Zarif rules out talks with U.S. over a new nuclear deal
Iran 16:52
Uzbekistan increases cotton exports despite cutting production
Economy 16:38
Number of Chinese tourists growing in Turkey
Turkey 14:16
Uzbekistan may start deliveries of textile products to US
Economy 09:46
Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
Other News 09:23
Latest
Iran launches employment data system
Iran 18:51
Azerbaijani NBCO increases revenue by almost 80 percent
Finance 18:39
Azerbaijani company talks on construction of residential complex on White City territory
Economy 18:38
Uzbekistan launches new electrical enterprise
Economy 18:35
Azerbaijan’s Rattan company eyes to export cottage wicker furniture to regional countries
Economy 18:32
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction to place mortgage bonds
Finance 18:31
Azerbaijani, Georgian experts to inspect uncoordinated sections of state border
Politics 18:29
Prioritized areas of Latvian cooperation with Kazakhstan revealed (Exclusive)
Economy 18:03
Bangladesh, UNHCR to survey Rohingya regarding return to Myanmar
Other News 17:55