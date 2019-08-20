Pompeo says North Korea talks have not resumed as quickly as hoped

20 August 2019 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

The United States has not returned to the negotiation table with North Korea as quickly as it had hoped, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, but he added that Washington knew there would be ‘bumps on the road’ in the denuclearization talks, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Speaking in an interview with CBS, Pompeo said Washington was concerned about North Korea’s firing of short-range missiles. “I wish they would not,” he said, referring to the tests.

The latest of the missile tests by North Korea was carried out on Friday as Pyongyang fired two more short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast.

The launches have complicated attempts to restart talks between U.S. and North Korean negotiators over the future of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Those denuclearization talks have been stalled despite a commitment to revive them that was made at a June 30 meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“We haven’t gotten back to the table as quickly as we hoped but we’ve been pretty clear all along, we knew there would be bums along the way,” Pompeo said.

He added that Stephen Biegun, U.S. special envoy for North Korea, was in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, but did not elaborate on the details of his trip. The State Department said last week that Biegun would travel to Japan and Seoul this week.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Top U.S. CEOs say companies should put social responsibility above profit
Other News 14:35
G7 summit seen ending without communique due to gaps on trade
Other News 10:53
Israel one step closer to purchasing V-22 osprey
Israel 09:46
Oil prices hold steady on hopes trade tensions could ease
Other News 09:14
U.S. grants Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers
Other News 19 August 17:37
Iran's Zarif rules out talks with U.S. over a new nuclear deal
Iran 19 August 16:52
Latest
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Finance 17:52
Brazil police shoot bus hijacker dead in Rio, no hostages hurt
Other News 17:47
Head of Central Bank: Devaluation of soum to not prevent servicing of external debt
Finance 17:38
Goods occupy lion’s share in Uzbek export structure
Economy 17:33
Large-scale reconstruction of roads continues in Azerbaijan’s regions (PHOTO)
Society 17:31
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 17:22
Turkey, Russia & Azerbaijan to hold joint energy forum
Oil&Gas 17:22
Kazakhstan to implement projects for further industrial and innovative development
Economy 17:10
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry thanks structures involved in search operations
Politics 17:00