10 suspected terrorists killed during their ambush on gendarmerie post in eastern Burkina Faso

11 November 2019 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Burkina Faso defense and security forces on Monday killed over ten terrorism suspects in fighting back an attack on a gendarmerie post in the east of the country, security source said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Monday at around 5 a.m, armed individuals attacked the brigade of Foutouri gendarmerie in Komandjari province. Over ten assailants lost their lives", the security source said.

According to the source, two members of the defense and security forces were injured during the gunfire exchange.

This came after an attack by militants on a military-escorted convoy of five buses carrying employees, contractors and suppliers of the Canadian gold mining company Semafo, in Tapoa province in East region. The attack killed 38 people and dozens were injured.

The following day, Burkina Faso's President Rock Marc Christian Kaboré addressed the nation and called on all his compatriots for a general mobilization to defeat the escalating terrorism and disclosed volunteer recruitment for the defense in threatened zones.

Burkina Faso is faced with a worsening security situation, which had caused the closure of 1,455 pre-schools, post-primary schools and secondary schools in 2019, affected 202,595 pupils and 6,276 teachers in six regions.

Since 2015, terrorist attacks have claimed the lives of over 600 people including 200 of the armed forces and displaced thousands of others in the West-African country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Several killed in attack on Canadian mine convoy in Burkina Faso
Other News 7 November 01:01
Unknown knife attacker injures 3 people, including Hong Kong lawmaker
China 6 November 08:08
Five killed in twin attacks in northern Burkina Faso
Other News 19 October 18:32
2 suicide bombers killed after Pakistani forces thwart major terrorist bid
Other News 19 October 08:02
FM: Iranian tanker attacked by one or more countries
Iran 15 October 13:14
Azerbaijan’s State Security Service eliminates terrorist group trained in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria (VIDEO)
Politics 11 October 15:49
Latest
Court orders Netherlands to repatriate Dutch children from Syria
Arab World 22:17
Minister: Latvia invites Azerbaijan specialists to develop business ideas in field of start-up (Exclusive)
Business 21:39
Malaysian firms eye expansion in China
World 21:11
Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts
Europe 20:35
Tunisia's Interior Ministry denies return of fighters from terror hotbeds
Arab World 20:03
5.4-magnitude quake hits southern France, 4 injured
Europe 19:12
MFA: Only return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh to their homes can open up real possibilities for resolving conflict
Politics 18:46
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended tree-planting campaign in Khatai district, Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:25
Transit cargo transportation by Azerbaijani trucks through Turkey up (Exclusive)
Turkey 16:23