Gabon president's spokesman detained in anti-corruption crackdown

30 November 2019 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

The spokesman for Gabonese President Ali Bongo was transferred to the capital’s main prison on Friday, his lawyer said, one of eight people held in custody under a new anti-corruption drive, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Bongo has vowed to crack down on graft since returning from months-long medical leave following a stroke in late 2018 that raised questions about his fitness to rule and fueled instability in oil-dependent nation.

On Friday, prosecutor Andre Roponat said 16 people had been detained as part of an investigation into the misappropriation of public funds and money-laundering. Of these, eight were placed in pre-trial detention and eight were released on bail.

He did not provide names, evidence or detail of the alleged crimes.

Earlier in the week, media reports said that presidential spokesman Ike Ngouoni was one of those detained.

When contacted by Reuters late on Friday, Ngouoni’s lawyer Carol Moussavou said: “I confirm that my client has been placed in custody at Libreville’s central prison.”

She did not give further details.

Roponat said it was too early to say who would face trial as the investigation was ongoing. “Pre-trial detention is not a conviction,” he said in a statement.

Since his return from overseas medical leave in March, Bongo has fired his vice-president and the forests minister over a scandal linked to the disappearance of illegal hardwood worth $250 million, and tasked the prime minister with forming a new government with a view to tackling corruption.

Bongo’s family has been in power for five decades in the small central African country, where declining oil revenues and widespread poverty have dented support for his presidency.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gabon arrests four military officers after coup attempt
Other News 7 January 16:02
Gabon soldiers seize state radio in apparent coup attempt
Other News 7 January 12:23
Azerbaijani president congratulates Indonesian, Gabonese counterparts
Politics 17 August 2018 13:52
Azerbaijani FM meets Gabonese counterpart
Politics 6 April 2018 11:56
Azerbaijan, Gabon to expand customs cooperation
Business 26 January 2015 20:09
Gabon is interested in learning from Azerbaijani customs service’s experience
Business 28 October 2013 19:48
Latest
TANAP project to increase Azerbaijan’s strategic role in region, world
Business 21:54
Iran, IAEA agree to cooperate on 4 new nuclear projects
Iran 21:51
China allocates $143 billion of special bonds quota
China 20:28
President Ilham Aliyev attends reception for participants of opening ceremony of TANAP-Europe connection (PHOTO)
Politics 19:34
51 quake fatalities confirmed as rescue operations end in Albania
Other News 18:52
Over 2 dozen militants killed, 31 IS fighters surrender in Afghanistan
Other News 18:17
Export of fruits, vegetables from Turkey to Georgia down in 10 months
Turkey 17:49
Greek Ellinair airline to start weekly flights to Baku in June
Business 17:34
Mogherini: EU continues to work with Azerbaijan to finalize new agreement
Politics 16:33