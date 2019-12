A volcano erupted at New Zealand's White Island on Monday about 2:15 p.m. local time (0115 GMT), around 50 km away from Bay of Plenty, GNS volcanologist Steven Sherburn confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A number of locals reported an eruption happened at White Island on Monday, according to local news Stuff.

Several people have messaged Bay of Plenty news service SunLive, saying it appears a volcano has erupted.

