Swiss body considers ban on Swatch unit selling parts - Schweiz am Wochenende

14 December 2019 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

A Swatch (UHR.S) unit that supplies parts to much of the watch market faces a possible sales ban next year by Switzerland’s Competition Commission (Weka), Trend reports citing Reuters.

A decision on the matter is due next week, the paper said, without specifying a reason for the possible ban.

Swatch reached a deal with Weka in 2013 to progressively cut the number of watch movements - the tiny mechanisms that make a watch tick without help of a battery - ETA sells each year so as to reduce its dominant market position.

Under the agreement, which runs to the end of 2019, ETA undertook not to serve any new customers.

After 2019 the assumption was that other suppliers would have filled gaps ETA left in the market, leaving the Swatch unit free to resume selling to whoever it chooses.

Weka commissioned a study to see if the market had opened up in the way it hoped, the paper said. It said the commission’s secretariat had recommended banning ETA from delivering mechanisms to clients in 2020 and the body would decide on its actions next week.

The newspaper implied that the study was the reason for the ban but stopped short of saying so.

The newspaper quoted Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek as saying: “It is unacceptable that this authority needs this much time to complete its study - or to reach a decision.”

“The Competition Commission is not in charge of organizing the market,” Hayek was quoted saying.

Weka and Swatch were not immediately available for comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev congratulates his Swiss counterpart
Politics 31 July 18:27
Swiss president embarks on official Azerbaijan visit
Politics 1 June 2014 22:40
Speaker of Kazakh Parliament Senate receives foreign diplomats
Kazakhstan 9 November 2013 09:43
Latest
Supporters throng streets as Myanmar leader Suu Kyi returns from The Hague
Other News 22:25
Switzerland to exchange financial information with Azerbaijan
Finance 21:01
North Korea conducts new test at rocket site, aims to 'overpower U.S. nuclear threats'
Other News 20:42
Anger erupts at U.N. climate summit as major economies resist bold action
Europe 19:24
Former Sudan president Bashir sentenced to two years in detention for corruption
Other News 18:32
Iran bans foreign visits of officials of state-owned companies
Politics 17:39
268 people already applied for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 17:07
Iran’s Arvandan Oil & Gas Company to increase oil production
Oil&Gas 16:58
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan - important country in regional processes
Politics 16:47