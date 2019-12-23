Car crash kills 19 in southern Mozambique

23 December 2019 00:47 (UTC+04:00)

At least 19 people were killed and 12 injured after a car crash that took place on Sunday morning in the Bilene district in Gaza province, southern Mozambique, reported by the national radio RM, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Feliciano Chongo, provincial commander of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM), explained to RM that 16 people died at the scene and three others on their way to the hospital.

All the victims were passengers from a "chapa" (local name for mini-bus), which hit head-on into a truck carrying freight in the opposite direction.

"We call for the greatest caution of motorists to avoid spilling blood on the roads," Chongo said, adding that the accident was the result of a dangerous maneuver and reckless overtaking by the minibus driver.

The destination of the minibus still needs to be found out, said the commander.

The PRM commander said the accident caused a prolonged traffic jam on the national highway.

During the festive season in Mozambique, there is an increase in the rate of traffic accidents. Traffic regulators have already begun to record an increasing inflow and outflow between Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

