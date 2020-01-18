Car bomb targets Turkish contractors in Somalia, 15 injured

18 January 2020 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

A car bomb targeting a group of Turkish contractors exploded on Saturday in the Somali town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers northwest of the capital Mogadishu, killing at least three people and injuring some 20 others, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"A suicide car bomb speeding along rammed into a place where the Turkish engineers and Somali police were having lunch," police officer Nur Ali told Reuters from Afgoye in the lower Shabelle region.

At least 11 people were injured in the attack, including four Turkish nationals, Turkey's Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yılmaz was quoted as saying. Turkish Health Minister Koca later said that 15 people comprised of a group of 6 Turkish and 9 Somali nationals had been brought to Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital for treatment. "Two Turkish nationals are in critical condition and undergoing surgery," Koca said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 15 dead in Pakistan mosque suicide bombing
Other News 11 January 01:38
2 killed, 18 injured as blast hits security forces' vehicle in SW Pakistan
Other News 8 January 03:28
Somalia condemns foiled terror attack in Kenyan base
Other News 6 January 04:39
Blasts heard in Baghdad amid reports of rockets landing in US Embassy
Arab World 4 January 21:11
Al Qaeda ally claims responsibility for Somalia blast that killed 90 people
World 31 December 2019 09:27
Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least six dead
Arab World 29 December 2019 22:20
Latest
Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan addresses letter to UN Secretary General on illegal arrest of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:46
How will new indicator on public procurement in WB Doing Business report work?
Finance 18:32
Metal production plant to open in Georgia
Construction 18:24
Kazakhstan sums up results of industrial, innovative development program
Business 18:22
World Bank ready to participate in modernization of airports in Uzbekistan
Transport 18:21
Review of Georgian capital markets during third week of 2020
Finance 18:20
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's role in a cohesive and sustainable world
Politics 18:04
New buses to be imported for Iran’s Tehran city
Business 17:50
Oil production up on Iran’s Rag Sefid 1 field
Oil&Gas 17:36