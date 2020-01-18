Car bomb targets Turkish contractors in Somalia, 15 injured

A car bomb targeting a group of Turkish contractors exploded on Saturday in the Somali town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers northwest of the capital Mogadishu, killing at least three people and injuring some 20 others, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"A suicide car bomb speeding along rammed into a place where the Turkish engineers and Somali police were having lunch," police officer Nur Ali told Reuters from Afgoye in the lower Shabelle region.

At least 11 people were injured in the attack, including four Turkish nationals, Turkey's Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yılmaz was quoted as saying. Turkish Health Minister Koca later said that 15 people comprised of a group of 6 Turkish and 9 Somali nationals had been brought to Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital for treatment. "Two Turkish nationals are in critical condition and undergoing surgery," Koca said.

