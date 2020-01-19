Ten charred bodies found in vehicle in violence-plagued Mexican state

19 January 2020 07:28 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican prosecutors are investigating the discovery of a burned-out vehicle containing the charred bodies of 10 people in the southwestern state of Guerrero, authorities said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Police made the grisly discovery on a country road in the municipality of Chilapa de Alvarez after locals saw the vehicle on fire and alerted authorities, state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said in a statement published on Facebook.

It is not clear what caused the fire. According to media reports, the victims were men and youths from a musical group who were attacked by suspected gunmen from a local drug cartel.

The attorney general’s office of Guerrero did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

One of Mexico’s poorest states, Guerrero has long been one of the most violent regions of the country, which was on track to register a record number of homicides last year. Chilapa de Alvarez is a notoriously violent area of Guerrero.

