Death toll from Brazil heavy rains rises to 30

26 January 2020 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

At least 30 people have died after two days of heavy rain in southeast Brazil, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

On Saturday, 14 victims were found in the city of Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan areas of Ibirite and Betim, Rodrigo Rodrigues, head of the fire department, told local news channel TV Globo.

According to media reports citing the local civil defense department, 17 people are still missing, with around 3,500 people having to abandon their homes in Minas Gerais state, which has witnessed 48 hours of torrential rain.

According to Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology, Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, registered 171.8 mm of rainfall over the course of 24 hours on Friday, the area's highest recorded level in 110 years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Jailbreak in Brazil sees 26 prisoners escape
Other News 20 January 22:01
Brazil hikes minimum wage more than expected, eyes extra fiscal discipline as a result
Other News 1 January 02:25
Five reasons why Brazil doesn’t need OPEC
Oil&Gas 30 December 2019 09:08
Brazil's Lula faces new indiction for corruption
Other News 27 December 2019 23:31
Brazil hits record oil output of 3 mln bpd
Other News 24 December 2019 12:02
Brazil's Bolsonaro goes to hospital after fall, no injuries detected
Other News 24 December 2019 07:51
Latest
Deputy minister: Iran holding talks on e-corridor with Azerbaijan, Georgia
Business 15:50
Fuel smuggling from Iran to other countries decreases
Business 15:28
Iran to buy oil pollution control equipment
Business 15:22
4 explosions rock Assam on India's Republic Day
Other News 15:04
Cooperation agreement on export development signed in Iran
Business 14:42
Iran discloses funds for tramway project implementation in Urmia city
Business 14:22
Iran to increase number of special customs checkpoints
Business 13:55
Turkey discloses number of earthquake victims
Turkey 13:46
Turkish president discloses number of dead and injured in earthquake
Turkey 13:12