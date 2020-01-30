Samsung Electronics says fourth-quarter profit slumped 34%, flags gradual chip recovery

30 January 2020 06:05 (UTC+04:00)

Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter operating profit slid by a third as the South Korean conglomerate soaked up a downturn in the memory chip market, but forecast a gradual recovery in chip prices this year, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The world’s biggest memory chip and smartphone maker reported operating profit of 7.16 trillion won ($6.13 billion), down 34% and in line with its own previous estimate. Net profit fell 38% to 5.2 trillion won, with revenue easing 1% to 59.9 trillion won - also meeting estimates.

A two-year boom in memory chip prices started to fade in late 2018 as demand slumped from data center customers, while the U.S.-China trade war muddied purchase decisions, creating a supply glut.

Fourth-quarter operating profit more than halved to 3.45 trillion won in Samsung’s mainstay chip division, while mobile division profit improved nearly 67% to 2.52 trillion won.

“Looking ahead to 2020, Samsung expects improvements in overall business performance but also sees continued uncertainties in the global business environment,” Samsung said in a statement, without identifying particular issues that could affect its operations.

Samsung’s share price has risen 6% this year, following a 44% rally last year, as expectations of an easing of U.S.-China trade tensions fueled hope of a rebound in the chip industry.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Samsung Display says it is considering building a factory in India
Other News 20 January 11:29
Samsung remains leader in Azerbaijan’s mobile devices market
ICT 2 January 14:53
Samsung retains leadership in Azerbaijan’s mobile devices market
ICT 2 December 2019 16:12
Apple tablets keep leadership in popularity in Azerbaijani market
ICT 2 November 2019 15:46
Samsung retains leadership in Azerbaijan’s mobile devices market
ICT 2 November 2019 15:41
Google Chrome retains leadership in Azerbaijan's mobile browser market in October 2019
ICT 1 November 2019 17:56
Latest
U.S. bans 13 Salvadorans over 1989 Jesuit priest killings
World 06:57
Tesla extends profit run, promises record production, driving stock up 13%
US 05:17
British car production falls at quickest pace since recession
Europe 04:29
Mondelez beats revenue estimates on emerging market strength; shares up 3%
US 03:13
Facebook operating margins decline as costs surge, shares fall
US 02:15
Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo: local officials
Other News 01:23
Boeing swings to annual loss as 737 MAX costs near $19 billion
US 00:31
Deutsche Bank to halve 2019 bonuses for board members
Europe 29 January 23:43
Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs lasted 7 hours
Azerbaijan 29 January 22:41