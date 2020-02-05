Libyan daily oil production drops below 200,000 barrels amid closure of oil ports

The state-owned Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday that the country's daily production of crude oil has dropped from more than 1.2 million barrels to fewer than 200,000 as a result of the closure of oil fields and ports, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The NOC confirms a drop in production to the current level of 187,337 barrels per day, with losses resulting from illegal blockades amounting to 931,775,672 U.S. dollars," NOC said in a statement.

"The NOC renews its call for all blockades to be lifted to allow the corporation to resume production immediately," the statement added.

Tribal leaders in eastern Libya closed oil ports recently, accusing the UN-backed Libyan government of using oil revenues to support armed groups against the east-based army.

The east-based army has been leading a military campaign since early April 2019, attempting to take over the capital Tripoli from the UN-backed government.

