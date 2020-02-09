Last group of people evacuated from Thai mall after shooting spree

Thai law enforcement officers have evacuated the last group of civilians stranded inside a mall in the northeast of the country, where a soldier shot and killed about 20 people earlier on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the Khao Sod newspaper, the hostage situation earlier reported by the media appears to have been resolved.

Law enforcement officers checked four floors of the mall and evacuated about 1,000 people in total.

At the same time, the gunman has not been detained as of yet.

On Saturday, Sgt Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, shot dead his commander and two other people at a military camp before getting away in a stolen car. The soldier was firing at passers-by randomly on his way to the Terminal 21 shopping mall. Continuing shooting inside the mall, he later took 16 people hostage. According to the latest reports, 20 people were killed and 31 more wounded in the incident.