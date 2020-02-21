Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal confirms rejection of Morales’ bid for Senate

Head of the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) Salvador Romero confirmed that former President Evo Morales had been refused to register as a Senate candidate, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Bolivia’s Deber newspaper reported about this TSE decision, citing sources in the Movement for Socialism party of Morales.

“Over the failure to comply with the permanent residency requirement, the court decided to reject the bid for the Senate of Evo Morales from the Cochabamba state”, Romero said at a press conference on late Thursday.

Former Foreign Minister Diego Pary Rodriguez was also banned from running for the Senate.

The new presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 3, with Morales being already barred from running for the top office.