5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Xinjiang
An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter's scale hit Kashgar Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 11:39 pm local time, Trend reports citing Sputnik.
There have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the tremor.
A month ago, a powerful 6.4-magnitude quake struck the region which is often subject to seismic activity.
