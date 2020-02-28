Japan jobless rate rises to 2.4% in January: government
Japan’s jobless rate rose and the availability of jobs dropped in January, government data showed on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.4% in January, up from 2.2% in December, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.2%.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.49 in January from 1.57 in December after a change in the survey method, labor ministry data showed.
