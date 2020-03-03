Pakistan confirms fifth coronavirus case
Pakistan on Tuesday reported a new coronavirus case, bringing the total to five in the south Asian nation since last week, officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“We have now 5th confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas,” Zafar Mirza, health minister said a in tweet early Tuesday morning.
The patient is stable and being managed well, the minister added.
