At least 27 people reportedly killed as two buses collide in central Ghana
At least 27 people died as two buses collided in central Ghana, the country's state-run Daily Graphic newspaper reported on Monday, citing local authorities, Trend reports citing Sputnik.
The incident took place on Monday morning and involved a passenger bus and a Sprinter minibus.
As a result of a head-on collision, both buses caught fire in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East region.
Survivors have been taken to the Kintampo government hospital.
Latest
Turkish gymnast wins gold in exercises on parallel bars at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament
Finals of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics continue at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in separate exercises (PHOTO)