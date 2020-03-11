Australia's COVID-19 cases rise to 112

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia has risen to 112 on Wednesday, with 12 more cases reported, according to the Department of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of deaths remain steady at three and New South Wales, Australia's most populated state, accounted for 53 percent of the national total with 60 cases.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The government of the Northern Territory (NT), which authorities have warned is most at risk because of its high indigenous population and relatively poor access to health care, on Wednesday finalized its plan to manage any outbreak in remote communities.

The plan acknowledged that the risk to Aboriginal people is "severe," citing "overcrowding in housing, poor hygiene and other environmental conditions that can increase disease transmission and raise attack rates."

"Health workers should encourage early presentation of all respiratory illnesses, particularly in vulnerable community members, and isolate all respiratory cases who fit the clinical case criteria and their close contacts," it said.

Australia's first drive-through coronavirus testing service was opened in South Australia (SA), where there have been six confirmed cases.

The service at the Repatriation Health Precinct in Adelaide could receive a patient every 20 minutes once fully operational.

"We want to make sure we are as prepared as possibly can be. We are not going to be immune," Premier of SA Steven Marshall said.