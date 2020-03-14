India increases fuel tax in a bid to shore up revenue
India on Saturday increased taxes on petrol and diesel in an attempt to increase government revenue at a time when tax collections have fallen amid the weakest economic growth in over six years, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The excise duty on the fuels was hiked by 3 rupees per liter, the government said in a gazette notification.
The rise is expected to increase revenue by up to 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.42 billion), a senior government official told Reuters.
Taxes on petrol and diesel, which account for more than a third of retail fuel prices, are one of the biggest sources of income for the government.
Latest
Azerbaijan to spend as much financial resources as needed to fight against coronavirus: Operational Headquarters
Azerbaijan’s chief infectiologist: Citizens should prefer natural, healthy food to fight against coronovirus
Operational headquarters: Quarantined Azerbaijani citizen died from chronic illness, not coronavirus
Results of second day of competitions within FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Azerbaijan announced
Sufficient liquidity of Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s funds - guarantee of fulfillment of its budgetary obligations
Operational headquarters: Certain measures on social isolation to be applied in Azerbaijan from March 14
Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: 3 of 19 people infected with coronavirus recovered in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund to continue investment activity within existing rules and policy (Interview)