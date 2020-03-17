Sri Lanka bans all incoming flights for two weeks to combat coronavirus

Other News 17 March 2020 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
Sri Lanka bans all incoming flights for two weeks to combat coronavirus

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday said it will ban all incoming flights for two weeks from 1830 GMT on Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Flights already in the air will be allowed to land and passengers to disembark, said Mohan Samaranayake, a spokesman for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

