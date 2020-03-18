Thailand reports 35 new coronavirus infections for total of 212

Other News 18 March 2020 09:22 (UTC+04:00)
Thailand reports 35 new coronavirus infections for total of 212

Thailand reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its total infections to 212, a disease control official said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The southeast Asian nation has recorded one death since the outbreak began, with 42 patients having recovered and gone home, while 169 are still in hospital.

Wednesday’s cases fall into two groups, one linked to earlier cases and the other mostly with overseas connections, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, the director-general of the disease control department, told a news conference.

One group of 29 cases includes four from an entertainment venue and 13 from a crowded boxing match, both in the capital, Bangkok, while 12 came into contact with recorded patients, Suwannachai said.

A second group of six new cases includes one arrival from neighboring Cambodia, he added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Axis Security raises $17 million
U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Axis Security raises $17 million
Israel shekel slides to 15-month low vs dollar, shares sink
Israel shekel slides to 15-month low vs dollar, shares sink
Israel closes all shopping centers, restaurants over coronavirus concerns
Israel closes all shopping centers, restaurants over coronavirus concerns
Loading Bars
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:13
Azerbaijani startups to enter international market Business 10:13
Azerbaijan’s biggest industrial company talks developing new production line Business 09:58
National Iranian South Oil Company to start implementing new projects Oil&Gas 09:39
Azerbaijan to start developing new varieties of seeds Business 09:33
Kyrgyzstan confirms first coronavirus cases Kyrgyzstan 09:25
Thailand reports 35 new coronavirus infections for total of 212 Other News 09:22
Central Bank of Iran monitors loan payment extension Finance 09:22
Taiwan to ban entry for most foreigners to control virus Other News 09:21
Azerbaijani students thank country's leadership for organizing charter flights from Italy (VIDEO) Society 09:09
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor to free up financial resources for other productive ways Oil&Gas 08:58
Canada, U.S. to close border to non-essential travel Other News 08:39
Turkey renders anti-coronavirus donations to Iran Iran 08:06
Brazilian President Bolsonaro says second test for coronavirus is also negative Other News 07:03
California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown World 06:00
Bolsonaro's second COVID-19 test is negative, Brazil seeks to declare state of emergency World 05:24
First death from COVID-19 registered in Turkey, number of confirmed cases doubles to 98 Turkey 02:52
Russia's Putin orders nationwide vote on constitutional amendments on April 22 Russia 01:12
Venezuela to implement quarantine in all states Other News 00:06
Brent crude sinks below $30/bbl as recession fears weigh World 17 March 22:51
COVID-19 cases reach 234 in Brazil Other News 17 March 22:12
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 17 March 21:13
TOXUMART store opens in another Azerbaijani district Business 17 March 21:01
Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters discusses anti-coronavirus measures Society 17 March 20:37
Enterprise Azerbaijan: Innovations cover almost all spheres in country Business 17 March 20:26
Azerbaijan improves its position in another international rating Economy 17 March 20:18
French embassy in Azerbaijan temporarily suspends issuing visas Politics 17 March 19:54
Azerbaijani Cable Operators Association talks development of fiber optic internet ICT 17 March 19:49
Analyst talks current global challenges affecting Azerbaijan's insurance market Economy 17 March 19:47
Rouhani: Iran's government to remain active during Nowruz holiday Iran 17 March 19:26
Emergency state: Kazakhstan’s SCAT suspending flights due to coronavirus Transport 17 March 19:20
Kazakhstan's revenue from oil, gas export down Oil&Gas 17 March 19:18
European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics cancelled in Baku Society 17 March 18:58
Azerbaijan's industrial giant talks export production plans Business 17 March 18:51
Russia supports implementation of large-scale projects of Turkmengaz Oil&Gas 17 March 18:33
TBC Research talks coronavirus impact on Georgian economy Business 17 March 18:24
Iran's Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company implements new project Oil&Gas 17 March 18:21
Azerbaijan's Azerizone LLC talks use of IP telephony based on cloud technology ICT 17 March 18:13
Azerbaijani expert: Serbia should not undermine its authority in international political circles Politics 17 March 18:12
Iran takes steps to reduce negative effect of coronavirus on industry Business 17 March 18:09
Tests reveal more coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17 March 18:09
Inflation to decrease in Iran Finance 17 March 18:03
Georgia takes new initiative to deliver goods to Azerbaijan, Central Asia Transport 17 March 18:02
Azerbaijan has enough to ensure food security in case of force majeure Society 17 March 17:52
Kazakhstan's lead production drops Business 17 March 17:42
Remittances from Uzbekistan to Russia up due to ruble depreciation Finance 17 March 17:37
Happy last Tuesday with Azercell! Economy 17 March 17:37
Turkmenistan launches new mobile app related to construction ICT 17 March 17:33
Azerbaijan's chief infectiologist: No case of local infection with coronavirus recorded Society 17 March 17:32
Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus Other News 17 March 17:30
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation talks cancellation of competitions Society 17 March 17:27
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments in socio-economic sphere Finance 17 March 17:25
Production of industrial products increases in Azerbaijan Business 17 March 17:18
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 17 March 17:18
ExxonMobil to significantly reduce capital, operating expenses Oil&Gas 17 March 17:01
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries Europe 17 March 17:00
Turkmenistan slightly increases imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 17 March 16:48
Prisoners in Iran temporarily released due to coronavirus Iran 17 March 16:41
Volkswagen says diesel scandal has cost it 31.3 billion euros Europe 17 March 16:34
Turkish ministry announces logistics center completion date in Van province Turkey 17 March 16:32
U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Axis Security raises $17 million US 17 March 16:29
IMF Mission Chief for Georgia talks about coronavirus impact on Georgian economy Business 17 March 16:24
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture announces tender for mechanisms repair Tenders 17 March 16:16
Azerbaijan's chief infectiologist talks hygienic measures against coronavirus Society 17 March 16:09
Another resident of Uzbekistan infected with COVID-19 Uzbekistan 17 March 16:06
Equinor establishing temporary corporate project in response to coronavirus Oil&Gas 17 March 16:02
Iran's Central Insurance Company outlines main objectives Business 17 March 16:00
Azerbaijan's embassy in Hungary to organize charter flight from Budapest Politics 17 March 15:59
National Bank of Georgia simplifies lending rules for individuals Finance 17 March 15:54
Georgia closes ski resorts to prevent coronavirus spread Georgia 17 March 15:49
Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters: Entry to Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron region limited Society 17 March 15:45
Azerbaijan's instrument-making plant talks new industrial product Business 17 March 15:41
Azerbaijani President allocates additional funds for improvement of water supply in 21 residential areas in Barda Politics 17 March 15:38
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 17 March 15:38
Huawei helps Uzbekistan battle coronavirus spread ICT 17 March 15:33
SOCAR's Star Oil Refinery Complex talks oil processing Oil&Gas 17 March 15:33
Kazakhstan’s Baikonur city closed off for entrance amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 17 March 15:32
Turkey's export of steel to China exceeds up Business 17 March 15:26
Azerbaijan Agricultural Insurance Fund talks on functionality of agricultural insurance Economy 17 March 15:24
Kazakhstan introduces quarantine regime in cities amid coronavirus outbreak Kazakhstan 17 March 15:20
Turkey's export of leather products to Turkmenistan up Turkey 17 March 15:19
Georgia increases electricity consumption Oil&Gas 17 March 15:18
Turkmengaz state concern announces international tender for supply of equipment Tenders 17 March 15:16
London public transport to run reduced service due to coronavirus Europe 17 March 15:14
Coronavirus cases keep increasing in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17 March 15:14
Turkish crude producer to rent vehicles via tender World 17 March 15:11
Iran's Central Bank allocates funds to import medicine and medical equipment Business 17 March 15:10
U.N. confirms 10 coronavirus cases among German refugees Europe 17 March 15:10
WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff Europe 17 March 15:08
Abu Dhabi's Etihad adds cargo flights as coronavirus batters passenger demand Arab World 17 March 15:07
Production of Iran's Ilam gas processing plant increases Oil&Gas 17 March 15:06
Parliament’s committee chairman: Azerbaijan closely collaborates with WHO in fight against coronavirus Society 17 March 15:01
Azerbaijani MP talks about dissemination of info on coronavirus-related issues Politics 17 March 14:55
Central Bank takes measures to mitigate impact of coronavirus on Uzbekistan Finance 17 March 14:44
Iranian health minister asks for help Iran 17 March 14:37
MP: Quarantine of cities in Iran debatable, but creates conflict Iran 17 March 14:35
Georgia plans to start production of face masks Business 17 March 14:32
Analyst: Ties with Armenia won't bring economic benefits to Serbia Politics 17 March 14:27
Georgia’s national external debt decreases Finance 17 March 14:27
PM: Services of passenger mini-buses to be banned in Georgia Transport 17 March 14:22
All news