Delhi Metro to provide restricted rail services to avoid crowding amid COVID-19 outbreak

In a bid to check unnecessary travel and crowding inside public transport amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that it would provide restricted services on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The DMRC provides metro rail transport in Indian capital city and nearby areas, jointly called the "National Capital Region (NCR)."

Meanwhile, metro rail services would be shut throughout Sunday in the wake of the "Public Curfew" call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A DMRC spokesman said that Delhi metro services would be made available for general public for only six hours on Monday, the first working day of the next week.

The metro rail services for general public would be between 0800 and 1000 hours and between 1600 hours and 2000 hours.

Metro rail services would be available from 0600 hours till 0800 hours on Monday, strictly for those involved in essential services like police, fire, hospitals, fire etc. on production of their Identity Cards, said spokesman Anuj Dayal.

The DMRC offers one of the easiest and cheapest modes of transport in Delhi. Its coaches are too crowded during peak hours, especially in mornings and evenings.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the "Public Curfew" call given by Modi, negligible traffic is expected on Indian roads on Sunday.

Modi on Thursday appealed to the countrymen to isolate themselves at their respective homes in order to save themselves from the COVID-19 which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a televised address to the nation, Modi urged the Indians to observe a self-imposed curfew on March 22 (Sunday) from 0700 hours till 2100 hours and stay inside their homes.

He specially urged those aged above 60 years not to move out of their homes in the coming weeks.