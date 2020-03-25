Mexico reports rise in coronavirus cases to 405, one more death
Mexico reported 405 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, up from 367 a day earlier, and five deaths overall, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Officials had previously reported four deaths from the fast-spreading virus.
Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would stop issuing passports both in Mexico and abroad from March 27 to April 19 as a measure to prevent contagion.
