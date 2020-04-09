Philippines' coronavirus infections top 4,000
The Philippines reported 21 new deaths and 206 additional cases of the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Total deaths have reached 203 and cases have risen to 4,076 while 28 more patients have recovered to take that total to 124, the ministry said in a bulletin.
