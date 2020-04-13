Belarus sees COVID-19 cases rise to 2,578
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Belarus has risen to 2,578, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Over the last 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases increased by 352, the ministry said, adding that most COVID-19 patients are showing mild or moderate symptoms.
The ministry also said that 203 patients have recovered, and 26 people have died of the disease.
