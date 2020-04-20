Near 50 people killed in attacks by gunmen in N. Nigeria
Up to 47 people were killed in attacks on villages in northwestern Nigeria on Saturday, local police said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
A group of gunmen attacked the villages in northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina in early Saturday.
Local police have been arranged to the area, Katsina police said in a statement. Enditem
Latest
Rob Sobhani: Azerbaijan is a model for many countries in finding most effective ways to combat coronavirus