Malaysia reports 88 new coronavirus cases and one new death
Malaysian health authorities on Friday reported 88 new coronavirus cases and one more death, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
That brought the cumulative total to 5,691 cases in Malaysia, with the daily rise remaining in double digits for the eighth straight day.
The country has now reported 96 fatalities due to COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
