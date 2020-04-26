Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 12,723 with 269 deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,723 with 269 deaths in Pakistan, according to the data updated by the country's health ministry on Sunday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The data revealed that 15 patients died and 783 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours across the country. The eastern Punjab province remains the most affected region with a total of 5,378 positive cases followed by the southern Sindh province which has 4,232 confirmed cases.

A total of 1,793 cases were registered in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 722 in southwest Balochistan province, 308 in north Gilgit-Baltistan region, and 235 in the capital Islamabad.

Overall, 9,588 active patients are under treatment in different hospitals while 2,866 have been discharged upon recovery. The ministry said that Pakistan has conducted 144,365 tests so far.

The Pakistani government on Saturday night extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 15, said a statement from the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to the previously released orders, special, cargo and relief planes holding special approval would be allowed to continue operations as per the permissions granted to them.

However, the CAA has bound all such flight to follow onboard as well as on the ground standard operation procedures regarding aircraft disinfection, passenger and crew protection measures announced by the government.

All passengers onboard any inbound flight will be subjected to thorough checking, including screening, swab testing, isolation or quarantine following the instructions of health officials, said the orders.