COVID-19 cases in Japan rise by 368 to 13,943

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 368 to reach 13,943, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

When the 712 cases from the Princess Diamond cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo are excluded, the total number stands at 13,231.

The nationwide death toll from the virus has now increased by 15 to a total of 373, including those from the Princess Diamond cruise ship.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by 72 to reach 3,908, followed by Osaka Prefecture with 1,475 infections.

Kanagawa Prefecture, meanwhile, has recorded 938 infections, Chiba and Saitama both 799 infections, Hyogo Prefecture 618 cases, while Hokkaido Prefecture has recorded 601 cases of COVID-19, according to the latest figures on Sunday.

The health ministry also said there are currently a total of 267 patients considered severely ill and are on ventilators or in intensive care units.

The ministry also said that in total, 3,181 people have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved.