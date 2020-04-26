Africa's COVID-19 confirmed cases surpass 30,000, death toll hits 1,374: Africa CDC

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 1,374 as confirmed positive cases reached 30,329 as of Sunday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Africa CDC, a specialized agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), in its latest situation update issued on Sunday also disclosed that the confirmed COVID-19 cases were spread across 52 African countries.

The Africa CDC revealed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 29,053 on Saturday to 30,329 as of Sunday, eventually registering some 1,276 new confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that some 9,106 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Sunday, marking about 742 new recoveries from the center's previous report of 8,364 on Saturday afternoon.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the African continent, figures from the Africa CDC also show that the highly COVID-19 affected African countries include South Africa with a total of 4,361 confirmed cases, Egypt with a total of 4,319 confirmed cases, Morocco with a total of 3,897 confirmed cases as well as Algeria with a total of 3,256 confirmed cases as of the stated period.

The death toll has also increased from 1,331 on Saturday to 1,374 on Sunday, registering about 43 new COVID-19 related deaths during the past 24 hours across the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that the Northern African region is the most affected area across the continent both in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of deaths.

The three Northern African countries Algeria, Egypt and Morocco also reported a combined 495 new confirmed COVID-19 cases 129, 227, 139, respectively, according to the Africa CDC.

The Africa CDC had last week emphasized the crucial need to strengthen COVID-19 precautionary measures across the continent so as to halt the spread of the virus.