Mexico reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases, 197 more deaths

Mexico reported 1,609 new COVID-19 cases and 197 more deaths during the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the country to 27,634 cases and 2,704 deaths, the country's health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Mexico reported 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 and 236 new deaths on Tuesday. There are also 16,099 suspected cases.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he hoped to gradually reopen productive and social activities as early as May 17, provided that the health situation in the country does not worsen.

On April 16, the government extended a nationwide lockdown until May 30 to halt the spread of the disease.