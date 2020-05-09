Tokyo reports 36 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday
Tokyo reported 36 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, TV Asahi said, three less than a day earlier and the seventh consecutive day that new infections have remained below 100, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The latest figures, for which the broadcaster cited unnamed sources, bring total coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital city to 4,846 cases.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis killed in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
Mehriban Aliyeva: Our country has made a significant contribution to the historic victory, and this has always evoked a sense of pride and joy in every Azerbaijani
Construction, use of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water facilities regulated from top - Azerbaijan's parliament