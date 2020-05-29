Brazilian president signs financial aid bill for states, cities

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed a bill that provides financial aid to pandemic-hit states and cities, but vetoed part of it, according to Thursday's Government Gazette, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The financial aid takes various forms, including 60 billion reals (about 11 billion U.S. dollars) for states and cities in direct transfer and the suspension of debt payments to the central government.

Bolsonaro's government is to make four monthly payments of the same size to regional and local governments to pay for measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and cushion its impact on their economies.

The president vetoed a stipulation allowing salary adjustments for public-sector officials, which effectively freezes their earnings until the end of 2021.

The amended bill now goes back to Congress, which will have 30 days to consider the change.