Indonesia reports 1,043 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily rise

Indonesia’s health ministry reported 1,043 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, its biggest daily rise in cases, taking the total number of infections to 33,076, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

There were also 40 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 1,923, said Achmad Yurianto, a ministry official.

The Southeast Asian country has tested more than 281,650 for the virus as of Tuesday, data by its COVID-19 task force showed.