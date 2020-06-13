COVID-19 cases in Belarus rise to 53,241

Belarus reported 721 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its nationwide tally to 53,241, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported a record high of 1,351 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, with its total now standing at 29,111.

A total of 303 patients with chronic diseases have died, the country's health ministry said.

As of Saturday, over 714,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country, according to the ministry.