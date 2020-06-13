Thailand's Phuket airport reopens after 2-month shutdown over COVID-19

The international airport of Thailand's famous resort island of Phuket on Saturday resumed operation after a two-month shutdown over COVID-19 pandemic, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The airport was initially scheduled to reopen on May 1, but due to concerns over the high number of COVID-19 cases in Phuket, the provincial administration decided to continue the shutdown.

In late April to early May, Phuket recorded the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand, after Bangkok.

Like several provincial airports, Phuket's airport was only allowed to manage domestic flights, while international flights are still banned under Thailand's State of Emergency.

Meanwhile, the Airport Rail Link between Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi international airport is scheduled to resume operation on Monday.

Suthep Panpeng, managing director of SRT Electric Train Company, an affiliate of the State Railway of Thailand, said that more trips will be provided as passenger demand rises.

Safety measures will be strictly enforced on the trains, including the requirement to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.