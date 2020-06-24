5.4-magnitude quake hits S. Mexico

Other News 24 June 2020 08:29 (UTC+04:00)
5.4-magnitude quake hits S. Mexico

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 4 km south of San Miguel Figueroa, Mexico, at 09:33 p.m. local time on Tuesday (0233 GMT Wednesday), the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 15.7461 degrees north latitude and 96.4039 degrees west longitude.

A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake has rocked Mexico City and many southern and central parts of the country earlier on Tuesday, which has left at least four people dead.

The quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (1529 GMT) and the epicenter was located at 23 km south of La Crucecita, a Pacific Coast village in southern Oaxaca state, the Mexican National Seismological Service (SSN) said via Twitter.

Mexico City also reported minor damage in two downtown buildings, but no injuries.

