Belarus adds 380 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 61,475

Belarus reported 380 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 61,475, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There have been 901 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 45,027, the ministry added.

So far, 383 people have died of the coronavirus in the country, including six over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Sunday, close to 980,000 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, according to ministry figures.